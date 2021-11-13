Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE BHG traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $4.74. 7,860,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,910. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55. Bright Health Group has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Several research firms recently commented on BHG. Bank of America began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 21,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $185,585.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $166,583.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 103,762 shares of company stock worth $999,136 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bright Health Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

