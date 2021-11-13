Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 47535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31).

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

BHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

In related news, Director Adair Newhall bought 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $166,583.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Manuel Kadre bought 21,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $185,585.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 103,762 shares of company stock worth $999,136 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.55.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.