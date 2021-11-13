Bridge Mutual Price Reaches $0.54 on Top Exchanges (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $34.74 million and $1.65 million worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 68.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00073119 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00074254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00097701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,617.90 or 0.07174539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,434.79 or 1.00108274 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

