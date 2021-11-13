Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Holdings Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850,609 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BRF were worth $145,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BRF by 61,939.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 99,723 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BRF by 15.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in BRF by 30.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BRF by 230.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after buying an additional 1,731,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BRF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.54. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

