Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BRW. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 401.50 ($5.25).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

Shares of BRW opened at GBX 390 ($5.10) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 383.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 364.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Brewin Dolphin has a 12-month low of GBX 260.50 ($3.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 412 ($5.38).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.