Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €106.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €106.00 ($124.71) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNR. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €89.34 ($105.10).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of BNR stock opened at €81.24 ($95.58) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €82.61 and a 200 day moving average of €81.00. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.