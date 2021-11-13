Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €106.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €106.00 ($124.71) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNR. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €89.34 ($105.10).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €81.24 ($95.58) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €82.61 and a 200 day moving average of €81.00. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

