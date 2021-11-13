Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRAG stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93. Bragg Gaming Group has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $25.01.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. Equities analysts expect that Bragg Gaming Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

