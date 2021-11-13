Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price target on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$32.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

BRAG stock opened at C$2.41 on Tuesday. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$2.67. The firm has a market cap of C$284.25 million and a PE ratio of -12.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

