Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$240.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$255.00 to C$240.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BYD. Desjardins downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$281.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$256.85.

BYD stock opened at C$212.04 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$201.92 and a one year high of C$267.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$243.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$233.22. The firm has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 72.89.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$546.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$531.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 5.7900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

