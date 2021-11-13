Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.06 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.40. 287,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,783. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 577.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $39,702.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $167,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,089,983.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $926,031. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 138.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 417,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.58% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $26,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.