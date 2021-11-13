Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.240-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.65 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPAY. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.40. 287,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,783. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 577.25 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,089,983.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $57,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $926,031. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 138.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.58% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $26,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.