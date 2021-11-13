BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.650-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.83 billion.

Shares of BWA traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.25. 1,710,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BorgWarner stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 214,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of BorgWarner worth $58,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

