Boralex’s (BLX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on Boralex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 target price on Boralex and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$47.02.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of BLX opened at C$38.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 96.50. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$33.92 and a 12 month high of C$56.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.