Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,478 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLF. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.