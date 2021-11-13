Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xencor by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 798.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xencor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after buying an additional 69,511 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XNCR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

XNCR opened at $38.66 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

