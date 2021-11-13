Boothbay Fund Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,769 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Acacia Research worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the second quarter worth about $1,112,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acacia Research by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 792,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Acacia Research by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 31,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Acacia Research by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 546,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACTG opened at $5.51 on Friday. Acacia Research Co. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 107.81% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Acacia Research Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

