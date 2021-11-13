Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $143.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of -0.20. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $265.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.76.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

