Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,285 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Landstar System by 27.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Landstar System by 126.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.47.

Landstar System stock opened at $179.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.