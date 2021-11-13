Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.26.

In related news, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total transaction of $2,703,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total value of $773,816.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,011,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,174 shares of company stock valued at $17,202,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $362.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 136.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

