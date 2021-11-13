Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNAA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter valued at about $72,216,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,638,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,125,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,547,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,066,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNAA stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

