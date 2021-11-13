Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Raymond James

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bonterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.56.

Shares of TSE:BNE opened at C$6.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.24. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.44 and a 52 week high of C$7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$210.02 million and a P/E ratio of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$53.13 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

