Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Trading Up 1.4%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 109,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 74,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

Bolloré SA engages in the management of its businesses in the areas of transportation & logistics, communications and electronics. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics; Oil Logistics; Communication; and Electricity Storage and Solutions. The Transportation and Logistics segment includes services relating to the organization of sea and air transport networks, and logistics.

