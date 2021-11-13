BMO Capital Markets Raises Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$39.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FINGF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.38.

Get Finning International alerts:

OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.