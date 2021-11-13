B&M European Value Retail S.A. Declares Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BME stock traded up GBX 5.19 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting GBX 612.99 ($8.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,234,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,955. The stock has a market cap of £6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 645.25 ($8.43). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 587.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 570.19.

BME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 584 ($7.63).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

