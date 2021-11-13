Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BRG stock remained flat at $$14.52 on Friday. 137,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,642. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $381.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 171.77, a current ratio of 171.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 125.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 590.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 49,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

