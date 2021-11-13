blooom inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

blooom inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,385,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,423,675.0% in the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after purchasing an additional 56,947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $466.25. The stock had a trading volume of 54,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,524. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $352.54 and a 12-month high of $472.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

