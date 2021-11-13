Blockzero Labs Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $232,827.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00053052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.06 or 0.00222270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

