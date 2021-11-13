Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of BLNK traded up $4.50 on Friday, hitting $40.01. 21,943,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,134. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 3.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31. Blink Charging has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $64.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLNK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

