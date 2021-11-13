Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Sells $585,000.00 in Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.52 and a beta of 3.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.33. Blink Charging Co. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Blink Charging by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Blink Charging by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Blink Charging by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Blink Charging by 10.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 8.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

