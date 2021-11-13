Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Sells $585,000.00 in Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of BLNK stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.52 and a beta of 3.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.33. Blink Charging Co. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $64.50.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.
Blink Charging Company Profile
Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.
