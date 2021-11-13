Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,099. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.88%.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,369 shares of company stock worth $205,572 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 30,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

