BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) were up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $26.16. Approximately 346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 75.00% of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

