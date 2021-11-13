BitSend (BSD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BitSend has a market cap of $81,741.85 and $12.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.65 or 0.00354013 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012020 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008455 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005257 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007177 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,923,031 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

