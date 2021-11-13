Bitcoin Confidential Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $15,041.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00019665 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.17 or 0.00240360 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001063 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.