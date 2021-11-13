Bird Global Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bird Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Bird Global’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Bird Global
Switchback II Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Switchback II Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.
