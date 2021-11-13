Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BDT has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated a $10.00 rating and set a C$11.50 target price (up previously from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.29.

Bird Construction stock opened at C$10.57 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$6.65 and a 12 month high of C$10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.47. The company has a market cap of C$567.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$556.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$539.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

