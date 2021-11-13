BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to Buy

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has $360.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $242.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BNTX. TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $272.29.

BioNTech stock opened at $238.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.46. BioNTech has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of -1.22.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

