BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to Buy

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has $360.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $242.00.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BNTX. TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $272.29.
BioNTech stock opened at $238.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.46. BioNTech has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of -1.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Featured Story: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.