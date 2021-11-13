Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 80.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNGO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.12. 5,166,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,372,718. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

