Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,895 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $70,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $915,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $504.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.51, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $294.81 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $505.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.50.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,431 shares of company stock worth $16,263,508. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

