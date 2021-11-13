Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) COO Mark Lenhard Sells 35,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) COO Mark Lenhard sold 35,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.76, for a total transaction of $11,961,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bill.com stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $334.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,133. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.94 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 20.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at $26,695,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at $862,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at $1,255,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at $209,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

