BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of BYSI stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. BeyondSpring has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in BeyondSpring by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BeyondSpring by 3,629.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BeyondSpring by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BeyondSpring by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

