Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $94.48, but opened at $76.00. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $78.22, with a volume of 205,791 shares.

The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

BYND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $1,278,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 3.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 262,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 40.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.25. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.72 and a beta of 1.52.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

