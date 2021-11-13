Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

BYND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

Shares of BYND opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.25. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 41.30% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Beyond Meat by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Ossiam increased its position in Beyond Meat by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Family Management Corp bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Beyond Meat by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

