Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 97.76% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,001. The stock has a market cap of $320.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of -0.47. Beyond Air has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 9.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XAIR. Truist Securities increased their target price on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price target on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beyond Air stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Beyond Air worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

