BetterBetting Achieves Market Capitalization of $232.69 Million (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the dollar. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.50 or 0.00225580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00087370 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting (BETR) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

