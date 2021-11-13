Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Restore (LON:RST)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.04) price target on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) price objective on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) price objective on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of RST opened at GBX 495 ($6.47) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £676.54 million and a PE ratio of 91.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 490.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 447.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Restore has a twelve month low of GBX 286.15 ($3.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 530 ($6.92).

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

