Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BFFBF stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. Biffa has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $5.37.

Biffa Company Profile

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

