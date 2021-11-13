Berenberg Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €51.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOEJ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.00 ($50.59).

NOEJ stock opened at €36.84 ($43.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 1 year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.23.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

