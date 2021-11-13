Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €3.60 Price Target

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) received a €3.60 ($4.24) price target from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.18) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.33) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.12) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €3.41 ($4.01).

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €4.23 ($4.97) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.23. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

