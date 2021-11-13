Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,999.70 ($52.26).

BWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Bellway alerts:

In other news, insider Keith Adey sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($41.57), for a total transaction of £102,842.24 ($134,364.04). Also, insider Paul Hampden Smith acquired 3,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,455 ($45.14) per share, for a total transaction of £108,970.70 ($142,370.92).

Bellway stock opened at GBX 3,157 ($41.25) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,348.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,409.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 2,651 ($34.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) per share. This is a positive change from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bellway’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.