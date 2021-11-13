Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.00. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

BBBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.54. 5,182,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,567,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

